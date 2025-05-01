Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor has praised the local authority’s service provision for people with disabilities in the borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting members were asked to approve the council’s adoption of the 2024-2028 Draft Disability Plan.

The plan will allow council to fulfil requirements of the Disability Discrimination Act 1995, including the promotion of positive attitudes towards disabled people and encouraging participation by disabled people in public life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officers’ report outlined a range of action measures in the plan, including training for staff and elected members on disability and inclusion, supporting people with disabilities to attend council events, and a consultation to identify barriers to service inclusion.

“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility," said Cllr Cara McShane. CREDIT NI WORLD

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane proposed members adopt the plan and praised officers for their “huge amount of effort” in developing and implementing the plan.

Councillor McShane added: “Being the Diversity Ambassador [for council] I’m exposed to the work that goes on, and I can see just even looking at the action plan that we are living up to those commitments.

“We only have to look at how accessible our online content is, and our website, but we’re constantly improving as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility and a month ago, council hosted an information session for families and people who have autism, to signpost them to the services and support that’s out there.

“I was privileged to be invited to the Equality Forum, which meets several times a year and is coordinated by our council staff.

“People who have various disabilities across the borough [are] telling us their experiences, what issues they have, and what we can do to help them in terms of our service delivery across the council area.”