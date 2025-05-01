Causeway Coast and Glens Council's Diversity Ambassador praises local authority's provision for people with disabilities

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st May 2025, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor has praised the local authority’s service provision for people with disabilities in the borough.

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting members were asked to approve the council’s adoption of the 2024-2028 Draft Disability Plan.

The plan will allow council to fulfil requirements of the Disability Discrimination Act 1995, including the promotion of positive attitudes towards disabled people and encouraging participation by disabled people in public life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An officers’ report outlined a range of action measures in the plan, including training for staff and elected members on disability and inclusion, supporting people with disabilities to attend council events, and a consultation to identify barriers to service inclusion.

“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility," said Cllr Cara McShane. CREDIT NI WORLD“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility," said Cllr Cara McShane. CREDIT NI WORLD
“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility," said Cllr Cara McShane. CREDIT NI WORLD

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane proposed members adopt the plan and praised officers for their “huge amount of effort” in developing and implementing the plan.

Councillor McShane added: “Being the Diversity Ambassador [for council] I’m exposed to the work that goes on, and I can see just even looking at the action plan that we are living up to those commitments.

“We only have to look at how accessible our online content is, and our website, but we’re constantly improving as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Joey Dunlop Centre [in Ballymoney] is held up as a centre of excellence in terms of accessibility and a month ago, council hosted an information session for families and people who have autism, to signpost them to the services and support that’s out there.

“I was privileged to be invited to the Equality Forum, which meets several times a year and is coordinated by our council staff.

People who have various disabilities across the borough [are] telling us their experiences, what issues they have, and what we can do to help them in terms of our service delivery across the council area.”

Related topics:Causeway CoastPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice