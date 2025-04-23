Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several viable pipe bomb type devices and a quantity of ammunition have been discovered near Belfast Castle.

Police confirmed late on Wednesday afternoon that a security alert which resulted in the Cavehill in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast being sealed off has now ended.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “At approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday, April 22, police received a report that a suspicious object had been located in the area close to Belfast Castle.

"Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and a number of viable pipe bomb type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition.

The scene at Cavehill Country Park on Wednesday morning. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

"The devices have been made safe and have since been removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1200 22/04/25.”

A report or information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/