Cavehill security alert, public asked to stay away

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:40 BST
Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing security alert at Cavehill, in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

