Residents are advised a fallen power line has led to the loss of electricity in the Ardboe area on Wednesday morning (October 29).

Mid Ulster Sinn Fein Councillor Niall McAleer explained: “NIE have advised there is a high voltage power line down so the power has been tripped for safety reasons.

"A team is on the way to assess the damage and carry out repairs. All being well power should be restored before the estimated time of 12.30.”