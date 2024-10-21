Coagh: man in his 80s in critical condition following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
A man in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision near Coagh on Sunday afternoon.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash on the Tamlaght Road.

Officers received a report of the collision at approximately 4.35pm and attended the scene along with other emergency services.

A police spokesperson said: “One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision near Coagh on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
Two men were taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision near Coagh on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.

"Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24.”

The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

