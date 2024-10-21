Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision near Coagh on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash on the Tamlaght Road.

Officers received a report of the collision at approximately 4.35pm and attended the scene along with other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision near Coagh on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.

"Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24.”

The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. It has since fully reopened to traffic.