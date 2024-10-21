Coagh: man in his 80s in critical condition following traffic collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash on the Tamlaght Road.
Officers received a report of the collision at approximately 4.35pm and attended the scene along with other emergency services.
A police spokesperson said: “One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.
"Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.
"Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24.”
The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. It has since fully reopened to traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.