Coastguard helicopter from Scotland and NI Air Ambulance called to Giant's Causeway incident

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST
A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and the NI Air Ambulance were tasked to a medical evacuation at the Giant’s Causeway on Thursday, July 24.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were requested by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to assist with a casualty with a suspected shoulder dislocation on the Shepherd’s Steps at the Causeway.

Coastguard, along with National Trust staff, provided care to the casualty until paramedics arrived at the scene.

However, due to the difficult location of the incident and the nature of the injury, the Coastguard helicopter R199 from Prestwick and NI Air Ambulance were also then both tasked to the scene.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were requested by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to assist with a casualty with a suspected shoulder dislocation on the Shepherd’s Steps at the Giant's Causeway. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARDplaceholder image
Posting on their Facebook page, Coleraine Coastguard said: “After stabilisation from paramedics and doctors, the patient was winched by CG (Coastguard) helicopter and passed into the care of NIAS (NI Ambulance Service).

"Once again, a great example of interagency cooperation, all working for the best outcome.”

The Coastguard reminded the public that if they see anyone in difficulty around the coast, they should dial 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

