A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and the NI Air Ambulance were tasked to a medical evacuation at the Giant’s Causeway on Thursday, July 24.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were requested by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to assist with a casualty with a suspected shoulder dislocation on the Shepherd’s Steps at the Causeway.

Coastguard, along with National Trust staff, provided care to the casualty until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to the difficult location of the incident and the nature of the injury, the Coastguard helicopter R199 from Prestwick and NI Air Ambulance were also then both tasked to the scene.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were requested by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to assist with a casualty with a suspected shoulder dislocation on the Shepherd’s Steps at the Giant's Causeway. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARD

Posting on their Facebook page, Coleraine Coastguard said: “After stabilisation from paramedics and doctors, the patient was winched by CG (Coastguard) helicopter and passed into the care of NIAS (NI Ambulance Service).

"Once again, a great example of interagency cooperation, all working for the best outcome.”

The Coastguard reminded the public that if they see anyone in difficulty around the coast, they should dial 999 and asked for the Coastguard.