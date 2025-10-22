A huge rescue mission swung into action on Monday, October 20, after two people became trapped on a rock ledge at the foot of cliffs in Castlerock.

Coleraine Coastguard team, Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Team, the Coastguard SAR Helicopter R199 from Prestwick and the RNLI Portrush All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) were all tasked to the incident.

The Coastguard teams located the casualties and set up for a rope rescue, while the RNLI launched their small Y-boat off the ALB to ascertain possible rescue options by sea.

Due to difficulty gaining access to the scene, the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked to the north coast.

Crew members on the Y-boat were able to negotiate the conditions to reach a small beached cove and successfully rescue the casualties from the rocks.

The pair were then transferred to the All Weather Lifeboat and taken onwards to Portrush Harbour, where they were checked over by Coastguards and a paramedic team from NI Ambulance Service.

Calling the rescue “a great, multi-agency result”, Coleraine Coastguard issued this reminder: “Remember - check tide times, always carry a charged phone and be prepared for the weather conditions.

"In this case, an early call to 999 requesting the Coastguard, allowed all rescue assets to get into place quickly.”