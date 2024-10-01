Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams work with Air Ambulance at Downhill incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was tasked to Downhill on Monday, September 30, to evacuate a casualty from the beach.
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams were also tasked to the same location following reports that a casualty had fallen on a footbridge at Downhill Beach sustaining a serious leg injury.
The casualty was treated by medics from the NI Air Ambulance and NI Ambulance Service with Coastguard Officers assisting with the evacuation.
The Coastguard reminded the public that for emergencies on the coast, dial 999 Coastguard.