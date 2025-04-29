Coleraine Coastguard issue 'alcohol and boating' warning following River Bann incident

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine Coastguard have issued a warning that ‘alcohol and boating rarely mix’ following an incident on the River Bann.

On Monday (April 28) evening, Coleraine Coastguard Team responded to a 999 call from a member of the public reporting that two people had fallen from a boat into the River Bann at Mountsandel, Coleraine.

Posting on their Facebook page, Coleraine Coastguard said: “As the team arrived, the casualties had made it ashore but were wet and cold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were dressed only in light clothing with no lifejackets or other safety equipment.

Coleraine Coastguard have issued advice on alcohol and boating following an incident on the River Bann. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARDColeraine Coastguard have issued advice on alcohol and boating following an incident on the River Bann. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARD
Coleraine Coastguard have issued advice on alcohol and boating following an incident on the River Bann. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARD

"Please do not venture onto the river in any watercraft without the essential safety equipment, in particular lifejackets, and correct clothing.

"Also note, alcohol and boating rarely mix!”

HM Coastguard’s official website offers safety advice too: “Alcohol and the water are never a safe combination. Just as drinking and driving a car can lead to life-altering consequences, so can mixing alcohol with operating a boat or any watercraft.”

Related topics:ColeraineFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice