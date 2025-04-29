Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Coastguard have issued a warning that ‘alcohol and boating rarely mix’ following an incident on the River Bann.

On Monday (April 28) evening, Coleraine Coastguard Team responded to a 999 call from a member of the public reporting that two people had fallen from a boat into the River Bann at Mountsandel, Coleraine.

Posting on their Facebook page, Coleraine Coastguard said: “As the team arrived, the casualties had made it ashore but were wet and cold.

They were dressed only in light clothing with no lifejackets or other safety equipment.

Coleraine Coastguard have issued advice on alcohol and boating following an incident on the River Bann. CREDIT COLERAINE COASTGUARD

"Please do not venture onto the river in any watercraft without the essential safety equipment, in particular lifejackets, and correct clothing.

"Also note, alcohol and boating rarely mix!”

HM Coastguard’s official website offers safety advice too: “Alcohol and the water are never a safe combination. Just as drinking and driving a car can lead to life-altering consequences, so can mixing alcohol with operating a boat or any watercraft.”