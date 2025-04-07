Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine Coastguard has issued a warning to drivers around the north coast that careless parking could cost someone their life.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The north coast rescue volunteers highlighed the issue via a Facebook post on Monday, April 7 after they came across a car parked across an access route to Portrush’s Ramore Head.

Posting a photo of the vehicle, Coleraine Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard rescue teams around the coast are repeatedly finding access routes to beaches and coastal locations blocked by cars parked in front of gates, or on double yellows, where they shouldn't be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The photo attached was Ramore Head last night (Sunday, April 6). We, alongside NIAS (NI Ambulance Service) and NIFRS (NI Fire and Rescue Service), often need access here 24/7.

"Blocking access routes could put lives at risk, especially during incidents where time is of the essence. Please keep access clear for emergency services at all times,” the post ended.