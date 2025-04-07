Coleraine Coastguard warns drivers that careless parking could cost lives
The north coast rescue volunteers highlighed the issue via a Facebook post on Monday, April 7 after they came across a car parked across an access route to Portrush’s Ramore Head.
Posting a photo of the vehicle, Coleraine Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard rescue teams around the coast are repeatedly finding access routes to beaches and coastal locations blocked by cars parked in front of gates, or on double yellows, where they shouldn't be.
"The photo attached was Ramore Head last night (Sunday, April 6). We, alongside NIAS (NI Ambulance Service) and NIFRS (NI Fire and Rescue Service), often need access here 24/7.
"Blocking access routes could put lives at risk, especially during incidents where time is of the essence. Please keep access clear for emergency services at all times,” the post ended.