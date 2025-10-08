Coleraine: keep windows closed advice issued as 50 firefighters tackled agricultural premises blaze
Over 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at agricultural premises in Coleraine last night (Tuesday, October 7).
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service responded following an initial call around 8pm to the fire at the Kilmaconnell Road.
At the height of the incident, six fire appliances and 51 firefighters were in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.