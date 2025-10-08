Over 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at agricultural premises in Coleraine last night (Tuesday, October 7).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service responded following an initial call around 8pm to the fire at the Kilmaconnell Road.

At the height of the incident, six fire appliances and 51 firefighters were in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.