Comber: Woman in her 60s dies following single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down
She was the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash near Comber early on Monday afternoon.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has video footage that may help their investigation, to come forward.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at 12.30pm of a collision in the Ballygowan Road area.
"Our officers attended, supported by colleagues from partner emergency services. However, sadly the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.
"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision. We are particularly keen to hear from persons who witnessed the incident or hold digital footage which may assist with enquiries.
"This includes dashcam, mobile, CCTV or other material. Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 651 of 20/10/25.”
The Ballygowan Road was closed for a time following the collision but has since reopened.