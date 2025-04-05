Cookstown: NI Water clarifies situation after PSNI warns residents not to drink tap water due to potential contamination
It follows a warning on Saturday afternoon from police that residents near a fire in the Tullagh Road area should not drink water following concerns it may have been contaminated.
A police spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service have made us aware that water in the area of Tullagh Road / Tullagh Drive may have become contaminated as a result of oil leaking. The water is said to have a yellow tinge to it.
"Residents are advised not to drink water until Northern Ireland Water attend and assess the situation and issue an update to residents once it is safe to consume / use water again.”
NI Water has since confirmed the water is safe to drink.
An NI Water spokesperson said: “Following an oil tank fire that caused damage to a property in Cookstown, some customers noted discoloration of the water supply.
"NI Water can confirm that this was a result of the high volume of water being used to fight the fire and NOT contamination of the water supply.
"Shortly after the fire hydrant was closed, turbidity in the water reduced and NI Water can confirm customers’ water is safe to drink.”
