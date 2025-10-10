Police have confirmed a 21-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in the Cookstown area on Friday morning (October 10).

The incident involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road was reported to police shortly after 6.45am.

Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however, the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency services responded to the collision on the Pomeroy Road. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

“A woman was also transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

“The Pomeroy Road, which had been closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road, as we conducted a forensic examination, has now re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 235 of 10/10/25.”