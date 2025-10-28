Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are investigating a report of a recent hit-and-run road traffic collision at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

The owner of a black Audi e-tron 50 which was parked in the area later discovered that damage had been caused to the front of their car.

No note was left to advise the owner of the damage nor were any reports of the incident made to police prior to the damage being discovered.

Police said it is believed that the collision may have taken place between 12.15 pm and 1.30 pm on Tuesday, October 21 outside Gregg’s at Marlborough Retail Park or outside the Tesco Extra store.

Police have appealed for information following a hit-and-run collision in Craigavon. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist police with their enquiries into the incident is asked to ring 101, quoting the reference number 1079 of 22/10/2025.. Alternatively they can call in to Lurgan station.