Craigavon security alert: PSNI warns the public to avoid the Meadowbrook area

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:46 GMT
Police at the scene of a security alert in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon.
Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing security alert in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be issued in due course.

The alert comes just two days after police urged the public to be on the lookout for ‘suspicious or unusual items’ in the Craigavon area following what they described as ‘non-specific’ information.

Police had advised people to be vigilant for suspicious items, particularly in Meadowbrook, Pinebank and Tullygally.

"Non-specific information was received suggesting a device may have been left in the general area,” a PSNI spokesperson said on Friday.

"Anyone who comes across something they are concerned or not sure about should contact police immediately on 999, and stay away from the item."

