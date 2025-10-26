A suspicious object at the centre of a security alert in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Sunday has been taken away for forensic examination.

A number of people were moved out of their homes while the incident was ongoing.

Sinn Féin councillor Jude Mallon described the incident as “completely unacceptable” and “served only to cause disruption to our community”.

“Our community wants to live in peace and move forward. Incidents like this achieve nothing and only cause harm and fear,” he said.

He said the alert caused two or three rows of houses to be evacuated from around 11am to 8pm on Sunday.

Cllr Mallon commended local youth and community workers who liaised with police at the scene throughout the alert.

Inspector Nicholas Woods said: “Police attended the report of a suspicious object being found in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Sunday afternoon, October 26.

"Officers attended, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), who examined the device and removed it for further forensic examination.

"A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 761 26/10/25.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Sunday’s alert came just two days after police urged people to be on the lookout for ‘suspicious or unusual items’ in Craigavon following what they described as ‘non-specific’ information.

Police had advised people to be vigilant for suspicious items, particularly in Meadowbrook, Pinebank and Tullygally.