Derry / Londonderry house fire: PSNI appeal after suspicious death of woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman’s boy was discovered after NI Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a fire in the Harvey Street area early on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said: “A fire was reported within a Harvey Street address at around 4.15am on Saturday and attended by crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service.
"A woman was then discovered in ground floor flat. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Investigating officers would ask anyone with information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference number 225 24/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"They are particularly keen to view any dash-cam or doorbell camera footage covering the area between 2am and 5am.”
Road closures are in place at Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street at this time and police said traffic disruption should be expected as a result.
Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said people are in shock following the news.
"I want to offer my sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends, who have awoken to the worst possible news this morning. I also want to pay tribute to the emergency responders who attended the incident this morning for their courage and professionalism.”
"This awful incident is being treated as suspicious. As such I would urge anyone with any information that may help the police with their investigation, to come forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.