Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Derry/ Londonderry.

The woman’s boy was discovered after NI Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a fire in the Harvey Street area early on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “A fire was reported within a Harvey Street address at around 4.15am on Saturday and attended by crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A woman was then discovered in ground floor flat. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Derry/ Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Investigating officers would ask anyone with information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference number 225 24/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"They are particularly keen to view any dash-cam or doorbell camera footage covering the area between 2am and 5am.”

Road closures are in place at Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street at this time and police said traffic disruption should be expected as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said people are in shock following the news.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends, who have awoken to the worst possible news this morning. I also want to pay tribute to the emergency responders who attended the incident this morning for their courage and professionalism.”

"This awful incident is being treated as suspicious. As such I would urge anyone with any information that may help the police with their investigation, to come forward.”