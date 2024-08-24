Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry / Londonderry have launched a public appeal to help track down whoever was resposible for the “brutal” murder of a woman whose body was found early on Saturday.

They said they are also “working to identify” the victim, who they believe may have been aged between 40 to mid-60s.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation on Saturday afternoon, confirming the victim had suffered a “horrific attack”.

The woman’s body was found at a ground floor flat in Harvey Street in the city centre following a report of a fire at around 4.15am.

The scene in Derry after the body of a woman was found in a flat in Harvey Street, following a fire. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

Police, along with crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "Tragically, the victim, who was located in the bedroom of this flat, was pronounced dead.

"At this time, at what are the very early stages of our investigation, we are working to identify the victim who we believe may be aged possibly in her 40s to mid-60s.

"From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

"We know this brutal murder has caused great concern, understandably, but we can assure you we are working at full pace to establish what happened and catch those responsible for this heinous and evil crime.

"You will see an increase in police presence in the city in the coming hours and days, and I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support.

“A scene on Harvey Street remains in place as we continue with our investigation. A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.”

Det Chief Insp Kelly added: “We have a number of specific appeals to make and I urge anyone with information to contact us, or Crimestoppers, which is anonymous.

"Were you in the Harvey Street area between 2am and 5am today? Did you notice or hear anything remotely suspicious, or see any unusual activity, including vehicles not normally in the area – or anything out of the ordinary?

"If you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashccam footage from this timeframe, please contact us. I’m appealing directly to the local community to tell us anything you know. We need to find out who did this.

"Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to a motive and we need the public’s help. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be very helpful.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 225 24/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/