Derry / Londonderry: PSNI make two arrests after serious assault leaves man in 'critical' condition
The man was found with serious injuries in the Sackville Street area of the city at around 9pm on Friday, September 6.
Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. He is still described as being in a critical condition.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following initial enquiries, we have determined that the man sustained the injuries as a result of an assault.”
Detectives investigating the incident arrested a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on Monday. They are currently in police custody.
"Our investigation is continuing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area between 5pm and 9pm on the day and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024,” added the police spokesperson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.