Donaghadee: PSNI investigates sudden death of a woman in Co Down
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at a property in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.
Cordons are currently in place in the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be provided in due course.
