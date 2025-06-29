Donaghadee: PSNI investigates sudden death of a woman in Co Down

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Jun 2025, 08:16 BST
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at a property in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.

Cordons are currently in place in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be provided in due course.

