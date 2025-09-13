Two men are understood to be in a critical condition after a car collided with a stone pillar in Co Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene of the serious one-vehicle collision on Friday night.

It was reported shortly after 10pm that a silver BMW had collided with a pillar off the Ardglass Road in Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two men, the driver and passenger, were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries which are described as critical,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Two men were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries which are described as critical following a single-vehicle collision in Downpatrick. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

Anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1629 12/09/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport