Downpatrick: Two men 'critical' after BMW crashes into pillar in Co Down
Police attended the scene of the serious one-vehicle collision on Friday night.
It was reported shortly after 10pm that a silver BMW had collided with a pillar off the Ardglass Road in Downpatrick.
"Two men, the driver and passenger, were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries which are described as critical,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1629 12/09/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport