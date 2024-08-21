Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One person has been rushed to hospital after a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry near in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

It is understood the crash, which happened just before midday, was between a car and a lorry on the Sugar Island Road at the Deans Road junction near Bleary.

Emergency services, including the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI, attended the scene with one person taken to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry on Sugar Island Road, Lurgan.

Road crash on the Sugar Island Road, Bleary.

"One driver has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening,” said the spokesperson.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 453 of 21/08/24.”

There are no further details at present.