A body has been recovered from the River Lagan in Co Down.

Emergency services were called to Dromore on Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a body has been recovered from the River Lagan in the Banbridge Road area of Dromore this morning, Monday, September 29.

"A post mortem will take place in due course, however at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”