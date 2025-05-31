Drumahoe: PSNI treating fire at derelict school building in Co Derry / Londonderry as 'deliberate'

By Valerie Martin
Published 31st May 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 12:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police say they are treating a fire at a derelict school building in Drumahoe, Co Derry / Londonderry as deliberate.

They are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at the former Faughan Valley school which was reported at around 5am on Saturday morning.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Police say they are treating a fire at a derelict school in Drumahoe as deliberate. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police say they are treating a fire at a derelict school in Drumahoe as deliberate. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police say they are treating a fire at a derelict school in Drumahoe as deliberate. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Road users are also advised that the roads are now fully reopened in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 31/05/25.

Related topics:PolicePSNINorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice