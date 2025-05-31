Drumahoe: PSNI treating fire at derelict school building in Co Derry / Londonderry as 'deliberate'
Police say they are treating a fire at a derelict school building in Drumahoe, Co Derry / Londonderry as deliberate.
They are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at the former Faughan Valley school which was reported at around 5am on Saturday morning.
Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Police enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.
Road users are also advised that the roads are now fully reopened in the area.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 31/05/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.