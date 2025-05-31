Drumahoe: Road closure in Co Derry / Londonderry due to fire
Motorists are being warned of a road closure in Co Derry / Londonderry as emergency services tackle a fire.
Police said on Saturday morning that the Drumahoe Road in Drumahoe is closed at the junctions with the Glenshane Road and the Fincairn Road due to a fire at derelict premises.
People living in the area are advised to keep their windows closed at this time.
