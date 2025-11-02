Dungiven: man (60s) dies in hospital from injuries believed to have been sustained in hit and run collision

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 13:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 13:20 GMT

Police have confirmed a man, aged in his 60s, has died after being seriously injured in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday (November 2).

Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly, from the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.35am that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and at this time, we believe that he may have been injured in a hit and run road traffic collision.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist.”

Anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2am on Sunday and saw anything that may help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 02/11/25/.

The Foreglen Road remains closed at this time.

