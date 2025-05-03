Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Dungiven.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday afternoon.

They received a report shortly before 3pm that a motorcyclist had been involved in a collision with a van in the Legavallon Road area.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland attended the scene. Picture: AANI (stock image).

Police said: “One man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dashcam footage or any other relevant footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1015 of 02/05/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport