Dunloy road closed due to building fire

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:18 BST

The PSNI have advised the public of the closure of a north Antrim road due to a building fire.

The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy has been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance.

More details as they emerge.

