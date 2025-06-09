Dunloy road closed due to building fire
The PSNI have advised the public of the closure of a north Antrim road due to a building fire.
The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy has been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance.
More details as they emerge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.