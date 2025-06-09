Dunloy road closed due to building fire re-opens

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST

A north Antrim road which had been closed earlier in the day (Monday) has re-opened.

The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy had been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area. on Monday, June 9.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene along with police.

The PSNI said the road had re-opened at 5pm

