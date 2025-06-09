A north Antrim road which had been closed earlier in the day (Monday) has re-opened.

The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy had been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area. on Monday, June 9.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene along with police.

The PSNI said the road had re-opened at 5pm