Eleventh Night 'challenging and extremely busy' for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended 72 bonfire related incidents on the Eleventh Night.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing the time between 6pm on July 11 and 2am on July 12 as ‘challenging”, a senior NIFRS officer said crews worked hard to ensure emergency response was still maintained across Northern Ireland.

Between this time, the NIFRS received 277 emergency 999 calls – an increase of 154 per cent compared to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This resulted in our firefighters attending 194 operational incidents, 72 of which were bonfire related,” Area Commander Andy Burns said:

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended 72 bonfire-related incidents on the Eleventh Night. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

The peak activity was between 10pm and 1am.

"It was a challenging and extremely busy night for NIFRS with an increase in demand for our Regional Control Centre and emergency response.

"I would like to thank our firefighters, Regional Control Centre personnel and support employees involved in the operational response. Despite the period of increased demand to bonfire-related incidents, we worked hard to ensure emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.

"Disappointingly, a firefighter was attacked while attending a bonfire in Lisburn. They were not injured and remained on duty. This was an isolated incident and not reflective of the support shown to firefighters in carrying out their duties across the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to bonfire incidents, firefighters attended a range of emergency calls, including a number of wildfires with five fire appliances at the Bloody Bridge area of Newcastle, a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Rathfriland with 10 casualties, and a shed fire in Castlederg.

"With high temperatures and dry weather this bank holiday weekend, a further period of heightened operational activity is expected over the coming days.

"We are prepared and ready to respond and are encouraging everyone to stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside and to follow our advice to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”