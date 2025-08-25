Fazil Hassan is believed to have been last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have asked the public to help them locate a missing person believed to have been last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Officers say they are concerned about the whereabouts of Fazil Hassan, understood to have been last seen at the hospital on Thursday, August 21 at 1.30pm. Fazil, a Pakistani, is described as 5’ 9” in height, of medium build, with a long black and grey beard and black and grey hair.

He was believed be wearing a brown striped tshirt, khaki trousers and no shoes.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in locating Fazil is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 920 of 23/08/25.