Fire at Larne bar and restaurant Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's 'being treated as deliberate'

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:29 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire at Larne bar and restaurant Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's, on Monday, June 2.

Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area. Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS colleagues who worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25.

A County Antrim restaurant has said it will be closed for the foreseeable future after a suspected arson attack destroyed its premises in an early morning blaze. Firefighters, including seven appliances and an aerial support, tackled the fire at Sixty Six on the Browndod Road near Larne at about 02:50 BST on Monday. Photo by Matt MackeyA County Antrim restaurant has said it will be closed for the foreseeable future after a suspected arson attack destroyed its premises in an early morning blaze. Firefighters, including seven appliances and an aerial support, tackled the fire at Sixty Six on the Browndod Road near Larne at about 02:50 BST on Monday. Photo by Matt Mackey
In a social media post on Monday morning, the bar and restaurant wrote: “Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. More information to follow.

"We will be calling customers today to speak with them. You can contact us on our Fcebook page or by emailing [email protected]. We will hopefully have our phoneline connected to a temporary number shortly.”

