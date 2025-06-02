Fire at Larne bar and restaurant Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's 'being treated as deliberate'
Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area. Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS colleagues who worked to extinguish the blaze.
“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25.
In a social media post on Monday morning, the bar and restaurant wrote: “Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. More information to follow.
"We will be calling customers today to speak with them. You can contact us on our Fcebook page or by emailing [email protected]. We will hopefully have our phoneline connected to a temporary number shortly.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.