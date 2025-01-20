Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large fire at a recycling centre near Garvagh is believed to have started accidentally, say the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight fire appliances, two turntable ladders, command support unit and a water tanker were at the scene of the incident at the RiverRidge recycling facility on the Craigmore Road.

Speaking on Friday, January 17, the Chief Executive of the plant said it was too early to assess the cause of a large fire at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RiverRidge CEO’s Brett Ross said: “At around 3am this morning (Friday, January 17) a fire was detected at our Craigmore Facility...it is too early to assess the cause and extent of the damage.

The RiverRidge recycling centre at Craigmore Road. CREDIT NIFRS

"The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.

"Contingency plans for the company have been enacted and we have alerted key customers to assure them of our ongoing services. The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption/delays to the likes of our skip services”

Thanking NIFRS for their “immediate response and support”, Mr Ross apologised for any inconvenience caused to neighbours, adding: “No one has been injured during the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, January 18, the NIFRS said: The fire at a commercial premises on Craigmore Road in Coleraine has now been dealt with. Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and extinguished. There were no injuries and we would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”