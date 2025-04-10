Firefighters tackle large gorse fire at Draperstown
Over 50 firefighters are responding to a large gorse fire at Corrick Road, Draperstown, on Thursday (April 10) evening.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service added: “Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungiven are in attendance supported by a command unit from Kilrea and specialist wildfire officers.
"A total of 54 personnel are attending the incident. Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations.”
