Firefighters tackle large gorse fire at Draperstown

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Apr 2025, 21:43 BST
Over 50 firefighters are responding to a large gorse fire at Corrick Road, Draperstown, on Thursday (April 10) evening.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service added: “Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungiven are in attendance supported by a command unit from Kilrea and specialist wildfire officers.

"A total of 54 personnel are attending the incident. Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations.”

