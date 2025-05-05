Giant's Causeway: Air Ambulance, Coastguard and NI Ambulance Service involved in rescue of injured person
A person has sustained serious injuries after falling on rocks at the Giant’s Causeway.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the north coast incident on Saturday.
Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle assisted crews from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance in the rescue.
"The casualty had fallen on rocks, sustaining serious injuries,” a Coleraine Coastguard spokesperson said.
"The casualty was stabilised by the medical personnel before extraction from the rocks. He was then transferred by air ambulance to hospital.”
