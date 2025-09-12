Gilford: One person taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Co Down
One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Gilford.
Police attended the scene of the crash in the Banbridge Road area of Gilford at approximately 6.45pm on Friday.
Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1315 12/09/25.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
The Banbridge Road was closed to traffic for a time after the collision.