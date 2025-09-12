One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Gilford.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene of the crash in the Banbridge Road area of Gilford at approximately 6.45pm on Friday.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1315 12/09/25.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

The Banbridge Road was closed to traffic for a time after the collision.