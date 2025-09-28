A woman in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

The two-vehicle took place in the Glarryford area on Sunday afternoon.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 2pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area.

"Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three other people have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 750 28/09/25.”