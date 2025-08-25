Three motorcycles and a car were involved in a traffic collision in Co Antrim on Monday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended the scene of the four-vehicle crash in the Dickeystown Road area of Glenarm at approximately 1.15pm.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 814 25/08/25.