Glenarm: Three motorcycles and a car involved in Co Antrim traffic collision
Three motorcycles and a car were involved in a traffic collision in Co Antrim on Monday afternoon, police have confirmed.
Officers attended the scene of the four-vehicle crash in the Dickeystown Road area of Glenarm at approximately 1.15pm.
One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 814 25/08/25.