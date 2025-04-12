Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urging motorists to avoid the Glenshane Road near Dungiven as firefighters continue to battle a gorse fire.

The ongoing incident comes after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to more wildfire incidents overnight as well as other emergency calls.

"Our Regional Control Room received 400 calls yesterday (Friday), 49 of the 189 calls mobilised involved wildfires,” a spokesperson said.

"With the weather warning still in place, we are appealing to the public to adhere to our fire safety advice. Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”