Glenshane Road now open as NIFRS scale down presence at large gorse fire

Firefighters are scaling down their presence at the Glenshane Road area after a large gorse fire broke out.

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the road is open and passable following the wildfire.

The Maghera blaze – which was visible across a wide area – was one of a number of wildfire incidents across Northern Ireland in recent days.

At the height of the Glenshane fire, 10 fire appliances and 75 firefighters were in attendance.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson appealed to the public to adhere to the following fire safety advice when in the countryside.

Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.

Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.

Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.

Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.