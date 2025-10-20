Ian Graham: Police issue update to earlier missing person appeal

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
Police have issued an update following an earlier appeal to help locate missing person Ian Graham.

Officers had asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 60-year-old to come forward after he was reported missing from the Lurgan area on Monday morning.

In an update issued shortly after 2pm, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Missing person Ian Graham has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone for their assistance in locating him.”

