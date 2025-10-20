Ian Graham: Police issue update to earlier missing person appeal
Police have issued an update following an earlier appeal to help locate missing person Ian Graham.
Officers had asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 60-year-old to come forward after he was reported missing from the Lurgan area on Monday morning.
In an update issued shortly after 2pm, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Missing person Ian Graham has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone for their assistance in locating him.”