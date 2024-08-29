In pictures: fun in the summer sun at Tannaghmore Gardens family fun day

One of three similar events which happened across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area this week, the Craigavon fun day was part of the Multiply Project delivered by the ABC Council Labour Market Partnership and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Among the activities were a Challenge Zone, archery stations, giant connect four, inflatable dart board and mini golf, walkabout characters and more.

The aim was to record the highest score across the day for the chance to win prizes to be enjoyed in the borough.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of those enjoying the fun.

1 . Family fun day Cathy Daly and children, Lorcan (9) and Cara (7) enjoying the great weather at the ABC Council/Healthy Kidz funday. PT35-243. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Family fun day Enjoying a game of gutterball at the ABC Council/Healthy Kidz funday at Tannaghmore Gardens are from left, Alekx Plotka, Leo Carragher (8) and Oonagh Haughian. PT35-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Family fun day The Williamson family who enjoyed the ABC Council/Healthy Kidz funday at Tannaghmore Gardens. Included are, Lydia, dad Oscar, Hannah (4) and mum Chantelle. PT35-231. Photo: Tony Hendron