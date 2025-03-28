IN PICTURES: NI Fire and Rescue teams work to save trapped horse outside Ballymoney

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST
Fire crews from across Northern Ireland were tasked to Ballymoney on Thursday evening (March 27) to assist in the rescue of a trapped horse.

NI Fire and Rescue crews from Ballymoney, the Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh and the Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast attended the rescue outside Ballymoney.

Crews used harnesses and a telehandler to successfully rescue the horse from a tank of water.

Here’s how the rescue operation unfolded...

Teams from Belfast and Omagh joined their NI Fire and Rescue colleagues in Ballymoney to help save a trapped horse.

Teams from Belfast and Omagh joined their NI Fire and Rescue colleagues in Ballymoney to help save a trapped horse. Photo: NIFRS

Teams from Belfast and Omagh joined their NI Fire and Rescue colleagues in Ballymoney to help save a trapped horse. Photo: NIFRS

Teams from Belfast and Omagh joined their NI Fire and Rescue colleagues in Ballymoney to help save a trapped horse. Photo: NIFRS

Teams from Belfast and Omagh joined their NI Fire and Rescue colleagues in Ballymoney to help save a trapped horse. Photo: NIFRS

