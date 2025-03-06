Incident in Coleraine: Translink advises of service disruption
Translink have advised passengers to be aware of some service disruption as a result of an ongoing incident in Coleraine today (Thursday, March 6)
They said: “Due to an incident in Coleraine , access to/from Coleraine Bus Station is being affected.
"Currently the bus stands are inaccessible and passengers must board services at the front of the station on Railway St.
"Passengers can expect some delay and disruption to services.”
It is believed that the NI Air Ambulance landed near Coleraine Showgrounds.
