Larne RNLI has come to the aid of two people onboard a jet ski that broke down at Drains Bay.

The volunteer crew responded around 2pm on Saturday (July 26) after a member of the public raised the alarm when they saw the jet ski drifting towards rocks.

Weather conditions were described as perfect with a slight breeze and on arrival at the scene, it was established that both casualties were safe and well.

Following an assessment by the helm, it was decided that the necessary and safest course of action was for the jet ski to be towed to the safety of Tweeds Port.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Jack Healy said: 'We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm, that is always the right thing to do. Should you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

"As we progress through the summer holidays, we would remind everyone planning a trip or activity at sea to enjoy them themselves but to go prepared.

"Check weather and tide times, always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device, let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back.

"Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the coasts.