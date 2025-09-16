Jamie Patterson. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old.

Jamie Patterson was last seen in the Northway area of Craigavon around 1.45pm on Tuesday.

He is described as 5ft 4" in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

Jamie was last wearing a grey tracksuit with grey trainers.

Anyone with information that could help locate the teenager is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 772 16/09/25