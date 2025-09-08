Jessica Maugham: PSNI appeal for help to locate missing 16-year-old from Lisburn last seen near Grand Central Station in Belfast
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.
Jessica Maugham, who is from the Lisburn area, is reported to have been last seen in the area of south Belfast near Grand Central Station on Saturday, September 6.
Jessica is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blonde highlights.
Jessica was last seen wearing matching blue leggings and top with white trim and a black full zip hoody.
Anyone who has information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1293 of 06/09/25.