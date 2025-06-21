Killeavy: Woman aged in her 50s dies following Co Armagh house fire

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Jun 2025, 18:08 BST
A woman in her 50s has died following a fire at a house in Co Armagh.

The tragedy took place in the Bearna Park area of Killeavy on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the fire at approximately 8.40am, and attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A young male was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A woman aged in her 50s has died following a fire at a house in the Bearna Park area of Killeavy. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries into the cause of the fire and are appealing to anyone who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives and refrain from sharing online.”

