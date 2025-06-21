Killeavy: Woman aged in her 50s dies following Co Armagh house fire
The tragedy took place in the Bearna Park area of Killeavy on Saturday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the fire at approximately 8.40am, and attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A young male was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
"Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries into the cause of the fire and are appealing to anyone who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives and refrain from sharing online.”