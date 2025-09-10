Larne Coastguard has issued water safety advice after assisting two swimmers in difficulty in Ballygally.

In a social media post, HM Coastguard Larne said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, September 9.

The post added: “Not long after it was reported both were out of the water and safe, enabling Larne RNLI to stand down with Coastguard teams from Larne and Portmuck still heading to check the welfare of casualties.

"Both casualties were found to be safe but visibly shaken from their ordeal; a third person who had helped the casualties was advised to seek further medical advice with concern of secondary drowning.

The incident took place near Ballygally on Tuesday, September 9. Photo: Google

"If you see someone in trouble or have concerns, dial 999 and ask for Coastguard immediately; this triggers all relevant emergency services.”

The Coastguard said it does not recommend that anyone enter the water if they spot someone in difficulty, instead advising to throw them something that floats, like a life ring: “This could give a casualty the extra time [until] emergency services arrive; shout at them, tell them help is on its way and to relax. Keep as many eyes on them as possible to guide services to the location.”

The organisation also issued the following advice:

- Check tide times and find out about local currents of the area;

- Wear or have a suitable buoyancy device;

- Have a means for calling for help;

- As the season changes think about a wetsuit;

- Check out how to float to live;

- If caught in a rip, swim parallel to shore.

"Remember the sea does what it wants to do and can catch even the well seasoned sea goers out at anytime,” the post added.

"After this incident Coastguard checked and repackaged all life rings used and stowed them back to their locations ready for any future redeployment in the bay.

"For any emergency or concerns on or near the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Tuesday, September 9 marked Emergency Services Day, a national day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the extraordinary work of the NHS and emergency services personnel across the country, including HM Coastguard.

